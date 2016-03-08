EFL Cup: Villa in the semis after thrashing young Liverpool 5-0
18 December at 10:20EFL quarter finals, the English League Cup, and Aston Villa can look forward to a birth in the semi-finals as they defeat a youthful Liverpool 5-0. (Via Calciomercato).
The reds fielded a side completed void of any starting XI player or first team regular as coach Jurgen Klopp and his side left for the Club World Cup.
This opened up room for all the reserves and the result is disastrous: 5-0 for the hosts who fly to the semifinals, Liverpool's path ends.
Aston Villa-Liverpool 5-0
15 'Hourihane (A), 17' own goal Boyes (A), 37 'Kodjia (A), 45' Kodjia (A), 90 + 2 'Wesley (A).
Anthony Privetera
