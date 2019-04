El Shaarawy on what Ranieri has changed: 'We work hard in the defense, he has given us compactness'

Roma star Stephan El Shaarawy has hailed the impact that Claudio Ranieri has had at the club, saying that he has improved the side defensively.Roma are now well in with a chance of finishing fourth and getting Champions League, despite having underperformed under Eusebio di Francesco. They are just one point off fourth-placed AC Milan.El Shaarawy was talking to Sky Sports recently and he was asked about Claudio Ranieri and how he has improved the side.He said: "What does he ask us? Great work in both phases, especially the defensive one. Lately I play a little bit behind, he is giving us compactness: he is a wise and pragmatic technician, we have seen his work in the last games."On the top four race, he said: "Six to seven teams in battle is something unexpected but not too much, many have shown that they can compete right away. Merits and demerits: the topmost teams have lost several points, allowing the others to remain engaged. Exciting and balanced championship, now the physical form counts a lot but also the mental aspect and above all the experience."