El Shaarawy-Roma talks stalled: Juventus observing the situation

22 May at 11:30
Stephan El Shaarawy is having a fantastic season for Roma, scoring 11 goals and registering 5 assists in the Serie A campaign. Talks for a contract renewal have been ongoing for some time now, with the attacker's contract at the Stadio Olimpico expiring in June 2020.

The goal of both parties is to continue together but the idea on how to achieve it, is different, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. The Roma management would have offered a salary of 3 million euros per season to the Pharaoh but after the very positive season, El Shaarawy would like at least one million more.

A distance that cannot be overwhelmed but at this point, it remains to understood if there will be the desire to come together and move forward together. In the meantime, Serie A champions Juventus are observing the situation with special interest, looking to potentially make a move and offer Mattia Perin as a bargaining chip.

