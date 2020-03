El Shaarawy wants Serie A return at all costs - ready to lower salary

Stephan El Shaarawy is willing to do anything to return to Serie A, specifically to Roma. The winger wants to leave China and return to the Italian capital as a result of the situation in the world. However, at least on the face of it, there is one major obstacle in the operation.The former Milan man currently earns a whopping €14m per year at Shanghai Shenhua, which obviously is a figure that Roma can't pay. According to today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), though, there is an easy solution to the matter.In fact, El Shaarawy is willing to cut his salary considerably, even accepting a three-year deal worth around €2.5m per year. Then again, Roma will also have to convince the Chinese side who, on the other hand, would save €28m net over the next two years.Considering the situation, it might be the best solution for all parties.