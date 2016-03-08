Elliot Fund could provide Higuain lift to AC Milan
15 July at 10:55New AC Milan owners- the Elliot Fund, are looking to provide the club with a lift by signing Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain.
The Argentine will be allowed to leave the bianconeri this summer and he is reportedly annoyed at Juventus for trying to force him out and sign Cristiano Ronaldo to do the same.
Corriere dello Sport report that AC Milan could look to sign Gonzalo Higuain this summer as the Elliot Fund look to give the club a much needed lift.
