Higuain irritated at Juve, has 60 million price tag
15 July at 09:40Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain is reportedly irritated at the Old Lady for trying to force him out of the club this summer, with a price tag of about 60 million euros set on him, CalcioMercato understand.
Higuain joined Juventus from Serie A rivals Napoli for a fee of 90 million euros in the summer of 2016. Since his arrival, Higuain has impressed in front of goal for the bianconeri. This past season, he found the back of the net 23 times in all competitions for Juventus.
CalcioMercato understand that Higuain is irritated at Juventus for trying to sell him this summer and for having signed Cristiano Ronaldo to do the same.
Higuain feels he isn't feeling important at the club and would now like to seek a move away from Turin, with Chelsea preparing an offer for him in the coming few days.
Juve have set a price tag of 60 million euros on the striker, but can also consider offers of about 55 million euros. Chelsea's offer can come by next week.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
