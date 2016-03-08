Emery names three Arsenal players that will leave, Napoli on alert
10 August at 22:10Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted that three Gunners will leave the club in the coming days.
The summer transfer window for Premier League clubs closed yesterday and tomorrow Arsenal are due to face Manchester City in the most juicy game of matchday one in Premier League.
Napoli are strongly interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina but the Colombian keeper seems to be closing to join Besiktas.
Ospina is not the only player that will leave Arsenal as Joel Cambpell and Carl Jenkinson have also been named by Emery as the other players that are on their way out of the Emirates Stadium before the end of the transfer window in the rest of leagues in Europe.
Watch Emery’s full press conference below:
