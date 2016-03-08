Emery wants Khedira at Arsenal: here are the conditions
01 August at 16:15Arsenal manager Unai Emery is keen on signing Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira but there are conditions for that to happen.
Khedira is one of the midfielders who is expected to leave the club this summer due to the arrivals of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, with Blaise Matuidi one of the other names.
While this was stated earlier, Juventus are not entirely open to the idea of selling Khedira as they're close to letting Paulo Dybala leave. But Arsenal boss Emery wants Khedira and the Gunners are the only club Juve will be open to selling the German midfielder to, we understand.
While Emery wants the player, the Arsenal board isn't entirely convinced about the player. Emery still sees the Khedira path as a viable track and would like to add more experience to the midfield.
The Emirates based side can do a deal on one condition- if the Gunners agree a deal with Juve to terminate his contract so that they can sign the midfielder on a free transfer. If Juve will be open to doing this, it will be known in the next few days.
Go to comments