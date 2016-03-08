Emiliano Sala: Police announce end of rescue operations

3.15pm Update.



Please read the attached statement.



Unless there is a significant development, there will be no further updates pic.twitter.com/jbEIFMB3zi — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) 24 gennaio 2019

Very sad news arrive from Uk where the Guernsey Police announce that the rescue operations to find Emiliano Sala have ended.The aircraft carrying the striker from Nantes to Cardiff disappeared on Monday, losing contact with air traffic control near Casquets lighthouse.This is the official statement published by Guernsey Police: