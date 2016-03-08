Emiliano Sala: Police announce end of rescue operations
24 January at 16:45Very sad news arrive from Uk where the Guernsey Police announce that the rescue operations to find Emiliano Sala have ended.
The aircraft carrying the striker from Nantes to Cardiff disappeared on Monday, losing contact with air traffic control near Casquets lighthouse.
This is the official statement published by Guernsey Police:
Reports in Italy claim Roberto Mancini had been following Sala who was seen as a potential member of Italy national team due to his dual Argentinean and Italian citizenship.
3.15pm Update.— Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) 24 gennaio 2019
Please read the attached statement.
Unless there is a significant development, there will be no further updates pic.twitter.com/jbEIFMB3zi
