Private search ongoing to find Emiliano Sala

Earlier this week, Guernsey police announced that the search for the Argentinian has been called off, having covered big areas without finding the plane. Therefore, Sala's family started a fundraising campaign to continue the search privately, and this morning it reached the €300K threshold.

As reported by Repubblica , over 3700 people have donated to the campaign, including a few football colleagues. In fact, PSG's Kylian Mbappe donated €30K, in addition to his teammate Adrien Rabiot who donated €25K. In the newspaper's report, Lucas Ocampos (€5K) and Dimitri Payet (€10K) were also mentioned. The private search is being led by two boats, as mentioned on the GoFundMe website.

The online fundraising campaign started by the family of Emiliano Sala has resulted in a private search for the plane that went missing over the English channel on Monday night.