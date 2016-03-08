Emre Can: 'I left Juve because of Sarri, he told me I was left out of Champions League in 20 second phone call'
11 March at 19:45Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can discussed his recent departure from Juventus in an interview with German daily Kicker via Calciomercato.com today.
"My departure from Juve? The main reason was that I wanted to play football again. Obviously, the possibility of participating in the European Championship also had an impact, I want to be part of the German national team.”
The 26-year-old German then spoke about his former coach, Maurizio Sarri, and when he was told that he wouldn’t be included in the club’s registered player list.
"Sarri arrived this summer and didn't train us personally because of the pneumonia he suffered for several weeks. Then, after the club had rejected the offers and taken me off the market, Sarri told me with a 20 second phone call that I would not be included in the Champions League list. After that phone call, I was denied any chance. I thought it was unfair and that's why I decided to move in January. But this decision has nothing to do with the club or the fans. Juve are a great club.”
Can joined the Turin based club as a free agent in the summer of 2018, after his contract expired with Liverpool. In his first season in Italy under coach Massimiliano Allegri, the German international made 37 appearances across all competitions, for a total of 2255 minutes. In that time, he scored four goals and provided one assist, quickly establishing himself as a part of Allegri’s core squad.
Since Sarri’s arrival in the summer, Can has made eight appearances across all competitions, for a total of 279 minutes. He only made two league starts under the former Chelsea and Napoli coach, before joining Borussia Dortmund on a loan deal with a buy obligation attached. He has already played more minutes this season for the German club.
Apollo Heyes
