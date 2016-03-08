Emre Can’s future, Juve eager to keep it simple as PSG remain interested
31 December at 16:45Italian Serie A giants Juventus are eager to keep things simple as far as the sale of midfielder Emre Can is concerned.
The German international has been linked with a move from the Turin-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Maurizio Sarri.
Since then, Juve’s hierarchy have tried to seal the departure of Can through number of different formulas.
One of them included a swap deal with French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) which could’ve included Leandro Paredes coming the other way around.
However, the French club believe that the Argentina international is worth at least €10 million more than Can, something which does not please the top-tier management of the Old Lady.
Therefore, to stay away from complicating the deal, Juve’s hierarchy have decided to focus only on the departure of the former Liverpool midfielder and are expecting to generate fee in the region of €40 million.
That’s not it as Juve are also open regarding the idea of loan deal with an option to make it permanent after a certain period of time.
For this purpose, it is believed that Can’s agent is in Paris and negotiations are well underway for his move to PSG in the near future.
Nicola Balice
