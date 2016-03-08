Enrique confirmed as new Spain boss
09 July at 14:00The Spanish FA have confirmed Luis Enrique as the new manager of the Spanish national side.
The nation had sacked Julen Lopetegui two days before the FIFA World Cup in Russia had started and appointed Fernando Hierro as the interim boss. Yesterday though, the Spanish FA released a statement confirming that Hierro has left the post and will not revert to taking over as the Sporting Director.
The Spanish FA have now confirmed Luis Enrique as the new manager of the Spanish national side.
It has been made official that Enrique has signed a two-year deal with the Spanish FA. The announcement has come hours after Enrique was the favorite for the job.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments