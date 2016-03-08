Former Barcelona boss favorite for Spain job
09 July at 12:35Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is reportedly the favorite to become the next manager of the Spanish national team.
The nation had sacked Julen Lopetegui two days before the FIFA World Cup in Russia had started and appointed Fernando Hierro as the interim boss. Yesterday though, the Spanish FA released a statement confirming that Hierro has left the post and will not revert to taking over as the Sporting Director.
Reports from Spain suggest that Luis Enrique is now the favorite to takeover the job of the Spain manager.
The Spanish FA have already confirmed that they will make an announcement about the same later today.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
