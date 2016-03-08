Entourage of Juventus star contacted Real Madrid
08 September at 18:30Spanish outlet Don Balon state that Dybala had asked his entourage to make contact with Real Madrid this past summer.
It was earlier reported that Real Madrid had agreed a fee to sign Dybala, but we had deciphered the rumors stating that the rumors were spread by a journalist who doesn't work for the outlet he claims to be working for.
Don Balon now report that it wasn't Real who had approached Dybala, it was the Argentine's entourage that had initiated contact with the Los Blancos, in an attempt to help him get a move away from the Old Lady.
It is also stated that Dybala would be interested in moving from the bianconeri next summer as he wants to leave the club for greener pastures. The former Palermo man has made only one start so far in the Serie A.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
