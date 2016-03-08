Exclusive: Manchester City are interested in Inter's Sensi
17 November at 23:50Antonio Conte's Inter Milan have been doing very well as Stefano Sensi has been tremendous for the nerazzurri. The young Italian international has been injured recently but he is ready to make his return. Inter Milan will have many important games coming up as Sensi should be ready to help them out.
BUY-BACK AND MAN CITY - Sensi was a great addition for Inter as the nerazzurri will clearly buy him back from Sassuolo. According to Calciomercato.com, Inter have already held talks with Sassuolo concerning the matter as his buy-back now seems to be a formality. Even so, they will have to watch out since many big European clubs have been interested in him. Other than FC Barcelona, Manchester City have also been scouting him over the last few months. Pep Guardiola likes him a lot (he also likes Tonali and Fabian Ruiz) as he views him as the perfect potential addition for his team. Man City would love to get him but for Inter Milan, he is untouchable at the moment...
