Napoli star striker Arkadiusz Milik has spoken with Radio Kiss Kiss after the Azzurri win against Chievo: "We needed this win to prepare the game against Arsenal", the Poland striker said. "It wasn't easy because Chievo sat deep and it was not easy to score".
"I am happy to have scored from outside the area, 17 goals in Serie A is a decent result for me, there are other strikers with more goals and I want to continue to score".
"Arsenal? They are strong and a very solid team but we play at home and we want to beat them. I expect to see many fans at the San Paolo, we need their support, we will give our best. We'll need a perfect performance. I don't know if I will start, you have to ask the manager".
Former Juventus star Alessandro Del Piero did also discuss Napoli chances to beat the Gunners on Thursday night saying that the Poland striker should start against Arsenal if Napoli want to qualify for the semi-finals of Europa League (READ HERE).
Europa League: Milik refuses to raise white flag and warns Arsenal
15 April at 12:45
Go to comments