Everton is serious: the offer for Emre Can is ready
21 January at 11:00Emre Can is frozen out of favour at Juventus under new boss Sarri, and it appears that the German international may be ready to jump ship as early as January with a host of clubs looking at the former Liverpool man.
One of these clubs is Everton in the English top fight, as reports Calciomercato.
The assault for Adrien Rabiot failed, now Carlo Ancelotti continues to look at Juve to strengthen his midfield. Putting the most discontented among the discontented in their sights: Emre Can.
It is no mystery the German midfielder's desire to leave the Juventus base as soon as possible. By now Maurizio Sarri has launched all possible signals to make him understand that he is his last choice in midfield, the awareness of having to stay out of the Champions list again combined with a minute that has not increased even in the Italian Cup, have led Emre Can to urge his agents to find an immediate solution.
The negotiation with PSG has not been released , offers on the downside such as those of Borussia Dortmund have not been taken into consideration.
With Emre Can who would not have wanted to open negotiations with Manchester United and Everton by virtue of a past with Liverpool to which he is still very attached, but which now perhaps seem to be the only concrete alternatives awaiting different developments on the market. Everton is entering this situation, preparing an offer of 35 million bonuses included, perhaps enough to convince Juve.
For more news visit our homepage
Go to comments