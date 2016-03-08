Everton's Moise Kean could return to Italy in the summer: the details
08 April at 16:00Everton forward Moise Kean could return to Italy in a move to Roma in the summer, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Liverpool based club spent €27.5 million plus bonuses on the 20-year-old Italian striker, who had only scored 12 goals for Juventus and Hellas Verona at the time. This investment hasn’t proved fruitful, as Kean has only scored one goal and provided two assists in 26 appearances for Everton, disappointing first under Marco Silva and then for Carlo Ancelotti.
His agent, Mino Raiola, began to look for a new club for Kean as early as January, the report continues. Raiola met with Roma, realising that the Giallorossi are missing a backup for striker Edin Dzeko. Kean also meets Roma’s other requirements, such as his young age, bond with Italian forward Nicolo Zaniolo and high but not impossible salary of €3 million a season.
The only issue is his price tag, the report highlights. Everton want €28 million for the player, a full return on their investment. Roma, on the other hand, are considering a loan with a buy option or obligation to buy attached.
Apollo Heyes
