Everything feels good in Naples: Mertens
05 October at 15:40Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s veteran striker Dries Mertens has once again expressed his desire of extending his stay with the club.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based club and as things stand, it is looking more and more unlikely that he will going extend his contract with the current club.
Mertens, while speaking to the media as cited by Calciomercato.com, ahead of the team’s next match against Torino in the league competition, has expressed his love for the city and the fans, and claimed that everything ‘feels good’ in Naples.
“In Naples, everything feels good,” he said. “It is just great to live here. I like being here. I speak the language pretty nicely. So everything is prefect.”
Talking about the home fans singing his name, the veteran striker revealed his delight by saying: “When they sing my name, it is good for me, after a goal, it is even better.”
Mertens has been in prolific form for the team in front of the goal this season where he has scored five goals in just six appearances in all competition.
The 32-year-old has joined the Azzurri in the year 2013 and has so far scored 88 goals in 210 league appearances.
