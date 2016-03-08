Ex-Atletico coach: 'Barcelona should gift three points to Inter and take back Lautaro!'
09 December at 17:45Former Atletico Madrid coach Jorge D'Alessandro discussed Inter striker Lautaro Martinez and Barcelona in an interview with Spanish media outlet El Chiringuito via Calciomercato.com today.
"He must be the purchase of Barcelona, not Neymar. Now Barcelona must go to Milan, give the three points to Inter and take Lautaro home. He must be the Argentine purchase for next year. Braida slept when he was supposed to take him, while Milito took him to Inter. They had already warned him, he was the new Batistuta of America. These are the real market hits, and what did Braida do? He was sleeping.”
Lautaro has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 20 games for the Nerazzurri so far this season, forming a formidable partnership with 26-year-old Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku. The Blaugrana are interested in acquiring the 22-year-old forward, as a replacement for their aging striker Luis Suarez. Lautaro previously scored a goal against Barcelona at the Camp Nou earlier this season.
Apollo Heyes
