The former patron of Inter Milan, Massimo Moratti, just like Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani are evaluating the possibility of returning to football in the coming days, weeks or even months. Massimo Moratti could join hands with Adriano Galliani so that they can take over the majority of the shares of a football club in Italy. He has already turned the opportunity to buy another Italian club Bari, but may not pass the chance to buy Monza. Massimo Moratti told Il Gironale. "The explanation is one of the main topics of this project.

They will support the team, starting from the knowledge that Galliani has of the city and also of the recent history of the society,

