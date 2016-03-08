Exciting starlet opens door to Barcelona move
29 August at 18:50Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong has opened a door for a possible move to Barcelona in the future.
The Catalan side have long been linked with a move for the Dutchman and it is believed that he was a summer transfer target for them as well, but attempts to bring him to the Nou Camp proved unsuccessful.
After De Jong helped Ajax qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stages, he was asked about his future. He said: "I wanted to play at Barça and maybe one day I will do it, but this season will not be that season.
"I will stay at Ajax this year and I think it will be a fun year."
Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo understand that Ajax would want a fee of 50 million euros to part ways with De Jong and it is believed that he will be a target for the Catalan side next summer and they will try to sign him in a more significant a manner than ever.
After the arrival of Daley Blind from Manchester United, De Jong has been utilised in an advanced role at Ajax and he has thrived in that position too.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
