Exclusive: AC Milan and the Arsenal operations; from Xhaka to Torreira

Furthermore, Milan's CEO Ivan Gazidis, who left Arsenal for the Rossoneri, is not pushing for any of the Gunners' players. In other words, Xhaka is definitely not as close as some reports have suggested, remaining just an opportunity.

On the other hand, the real target of the Rossoneri is Torreira. In the summer, they tried to sign the Uruguayan and the management remains interested in the player. Of course, Milan will prioritize the development of Bennacer, but for June, Torreira could come back into fashion.