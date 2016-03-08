Exclusive: AC Milan and the Arsenal operations; from Xhaka to Torreira
13 November at 11:30In recent days, there have been many rumours on potential operations between AC Milan and Arsenal in January. In particular, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira have been linked with the Rossoneri side, as the latter are looking to reinforce their midfield.
However, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano writes, the Swiss midfielder isn't in talks with Milan. He can certainly be defined as an opportunity, but so far there have been no contacts with Milan, who will opt for different players in January.
Furthermore, Milan's CEO Ivan Gazidis, who left Arsenal for the Rossoneri, is not pushing for any of the Gunners' players. In other words, Xhaka is definitely not as close as some reports have suggested, remaining just an opportunity.
On the other hand, the real target of the Rossoneri is Torreira. In the summer, they tried to sign the Uruguayan and the management remains interested in the player. Of course, Milan will prioritize the development of Bennacer, but for June, Torreira could come back into fashion.
