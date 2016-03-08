Exclusive: AC Milan can sack Gattuso in the 'next few hours'
29 April at 10:15Serie A giants AC Milan can make the decision about sacking club manager Rino Gattuso in the next few hours, we exclusively understand.
Milan suffered another big blow in their hopes of getting back into the top four following a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Torino. The defeat left the rossoneri fifth in the table, two points behind fourth-placed Roma, who picked up a 3-0 win over Cagliari yesterday.
We understand that Paolo Maldini and Leonardo are considering Gattuso's position already and his future could be in dire straits.
The former midfielder can lose his position immediately and that decision can be finalised by the club's board in the next few hours itself. While no decision has been made yet, Gattuso's position is miles far from certain.
Federico Giunti can take charge of the side till the end of the season if Gattuso does leave. The next 24 hours are crucial in the future of Rino Gattuso.
Go to comments