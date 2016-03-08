Exclusive: AC Milan dream of PSG star, Barca confident of signing him
05 September at 15:50Calciomercato exclusively understand that while AC Milan are dreaming of signing Adrien Rabiot from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are confident of signing the Frenchman next summer too.
It is stated that Rabiot doesn't want to sign a new contract at PSG and he is demanding a high wage to put pen to paper on a possible agreement, but the Parisiens are unwilling to offer the desired wage.
We exclusively understand that AC Milan are hoping and dreaming of signing Rabiot next summer and hope to use Leonardo's relations with the player to lure him to the San Siro.
Leonardo had played a vital role in making Rabiot pen his first professional contract at PSG and he has excellent relations with his mother-agent Mrs.Veronique. Rabiot is currently tempted by an opportunity to play abroad.
Barcelona too are in the chase for the player and they are confident that Rabiot will be their first signing of the next summer transfer window. The midfielder wants a wage of 8 million euros a season and both Milan and Barcelona would look to sign the player on a pre-contract transfer.
Juventus have also been linked with Rabiot.
