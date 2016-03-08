Exclusive: AC Milan eye Ligue 1 sensation; the details
16 November at 16:30Thanks to his performances with France in the under-17 World Cup, Nathanael Mbuku has managed to make a name for himself. Even though his side lost the semi-final against Brazil, in which he scored a goal, he has still managed to leave a mark.
The striker, who was born in 2002, isn't a completely new name to the experts, having already collected five appearances in Ligue 1 this season with Stade Reims. In fact, his debut came against Paris Saint-Germain, as he played from start.
Last year, he signed a professional contract with the club up until 2021. Several clubs are following his progress and AC Milan are one of them, as we have learned. Thanks to the experience of chief scout Moncada, who used to work in France with Monaco, the Rossoneri have a head start.
The player is similar to a former target of Milan, namely Allan Saint-Maximin, as both are very skilful when it comes to handling the ball, especially in one-on-one situations.
