Exclusive: AC Milan eye Ligue 1 sensation; the details

The striker, who was born in 2002, isn't a completely new name to the experts, having already collected five appearances in Ligue 1 this season with Stade Reims. In fact, his debut came against Paris Saint-Germain, as he played from start.

Last year, he signed a professional contract with the club up until 2021. Several clubs are following his progress and AC Milan are one of them, as we have learned . Thanks to the experience of chief scout Moncada, who used to work in France with Monaco, the Rossoneri have a head start.

The player is similar to a former target of Milan, namely Allan Saint-Maximin, as both are very skilful when it comes to handling the ball, especially in one-on-one situations.

Thanks to his performances with France in the under-17 World Cup, Nathanael Mbuku has managed to make a name for himself. Even though his side lost the semi-final against Brazil, in which he scored a goal, he has still managed to leave a mark.