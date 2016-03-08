Exclusive: AC Milan hold meeting with agent of two new defensive targets - the details
16 December at 16:30With the January transfer window just around the corner, AC Milan are preparing themselves for what's to come. According to Calciomercato.com's Daniele Longo, in fact, a meeting between the agent Augusto Paraja and the Rossoneri leadership took place today.
The two main names on the plate were Fabian Balbuena and Omar Alderete. The former is a 28-year-old Paraguayan defender who plays for West Ham, making nine appearances this season so far, scoring one goal. There was also talk about another Paraguayan defender, as mentioned.
The 22-year-old plays for Basel and this season, across all competitions, he has already played 28 goals, bagging two goals during these. With great physical strength and presence (188 centimetres tall), he is also followed by Juventus.
Milan, therefore, are moving ahead of January and probes the ground for a new defender: the first name on the list - as we have told you in recent days - is Jean-Clair Todibo. Attention, however, to the new names, especially Omar Alderete.
