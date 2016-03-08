Exclusive: AC Milan keep tabs on the 'next Lucas Paqueta'
25 March at 15:45Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly keeping a close eye on Brazilian youngster Reiner, who is considered to be a heir to Lucas Paqueta.
We understand that the Brazilian Under-17 starlet is someone that the rossoneri are observing with a keen interest and his playing style is very similar to that of Paqueta.
Two Argentine talents in Juan Sebastian Sforza and Matias Palacios have been proposed by intermediaries to Milan. Both are eyed by Juventus and Genoa respectively and are considered to be upcoming stars of the South American game.
Another South American starlet that Milan are keeping eyes on is Juan Gutierrez, who is considered to be the 'next Lautaro Martinez' by many. He has already made a debut in the Copa Libertadores for his club Danubio.
The rossoneri still see South America as their base for upcoming talents and they will likely make moves for many youngsters.
Go to comments