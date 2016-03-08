Exclusive: AC Milan leading race for Sensi despite Inter's attempts
19 June at 12:55Serie A giants AC Milan are still leading the race for Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi, despite Inter trying their best to sign the Italian this summer.
Sensi was key for Sassuolo this season and has become a protagonist for the club this season. His impressive performances for the neroverdi had helped him get a call-up to the Italian national team, as Roberto Mancini too is impressed by him.
We understand that Milan are ahead in the race, as they have been constant contact with the club about a possible deal. Paolo Maldini wants to offer a fee of 15 million euros in the permanent signing next summer after an initial loan deal, but Sassuolo want a fee of 20 million euros in the deal.
Sensi and his agent have already agreed personal terms with the rossoneri and a five-year deal is already ready for the midfielder.
Inter have tried to seek information from Sassuolo multiple times and Giovanni Carnevali has good relations with Beppe Marotta. The signing could be linked with the future of Matteo Politano, who Inter want to sign on a permanent basis. Sassuolo though, could demand for Borja Valero in a possible swap deal for Sensi.
But as things stand, Sensi is waiting on Milan. Not Inter.
