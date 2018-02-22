Exclusive: AC Milan make final decision on Andre Silva-Falcao swap deal
18 May at 10:15The future of Andre Silva at AC Milan is in doubt as the Portugal star failed to live to expectations this season after joining the rossoneri in a € 35 million deal last summer.
The former Porto ace has been struggling with game time both under Gattuso and under Montella. He has only scored one goal in Serie A and his agent Jorge Mendes is working to find a new team for his client.
According to our transfer target Fabrizio Romano AC Milan are not going to listen to offers below € 30 million. The club believe in the potential of the Portuguese striker and don’t want to sell him at a low price.
AC Milan do not want to set up a swap deal with Radamel Falcao as the Colombian striker is already 32. The rossoneri are aware that it will be vital to invest money on a top striker next summer and the club do not want to make the wrong investment that’s why they’ve already told Mendes that they are not going to swap the two players.
Wolves are strongly interested in signing Andre Silva and both Spanish and French clubs have also shown their interest in the talented striker.
Go to comments