Exclusive: AC Milan open to Castillejo sale this summer

06 July at 17:15
Serie A giants AC Milan are open to letting Samu Castillejo leave this summer, Calciomercato understand.

Castillejo arrived at the rossoneri last summer from Villarreal in a deal that saw Carlos Bacca leave for the Yellow Submarines. Since his arrival, the 24-year-old has appeared in 31 league games out of which only eight were starts. He scored four times, assisting twice.

We understand that Milan are open to letting the Spaniard leave and as they look to balance out the books, Marco Giampaolo is of the opinion that the winger will not fit into his system at the rossoneri.

A meeting yesterday involved Castillejo's agent and the rossoneri and a mutual agreement was reached about the player's situation that he will sold if the right offers arrives.

Sevilla are interested in the player while interest from Villarreal and Valencia has now faded over the last few weeks. Milan want a fee of 20 million euros for the man who joined the club for a fee totaling upto 27 million euros.

