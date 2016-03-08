Exclusive: AC Milan could loan Kessie out to increase capital gain; the numbers
15 November at 15:00After falling out with the management, Franck Kessie is ready to leave AC Milan in January. The Rossoneri will have a mini-revolution to turn their negative spell around, and the Ivorian midfielder could be one of the players saying goodbye.
As learned by Calciomercato.com, Monaco and Wolves were both interested in the player in the summer. This time, therefore, they could try again. However, it remains to be seen how much the Rossoneri will ask for the player, who joined from Atalanta in 2017 on a two-year loan.
In the end, the operation cost them a total of €32m, including all the bonuses. As of June 30, 2019, Kessie's value on the balance sheet was €19.2m and as of December 31st, when the market opens, his value will be €16m.
In other words, €16m is the least Milan could accept in order to not make a capital loss, but they could also open up to a loan with an obligation to buy. This would further lower Kessie's value on the balance sheet. In fact, the annual depreciation is €6.4m.
As a result of a loan, therefore, they could increase the capital gain. The player's value would drop to €12.8m (June 2020) and 6.4 (June 2021). Assuming that they sale him for €25m, the capital gain would be €9m in December, €12.2 in June and even €18.6m in June.
