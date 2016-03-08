Exclusive: AC Milan ponder loan move for Barcelona youngster - the details
05 November at 22:20Carles Alena, the 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder, could leave the Catalan side this January to get more playing time. As reported by our own Daniele Longo, the player has attracted interested of a few teams, including AC Milan and Tottenham.
The two are keeping tabs on the situation of the player, who has played just 45 minutes with the first team so far this season. However, Barcelona are only willing to let Alena go on their terms, not willing to lose him to any other side on a permanent deal.
As Longo stated, the player's agent has been told that a dry loan offer would be evaluated by the club in January. However, they have no intention of accepting any buy-out clause, as they are keen on the player for the future.
AC Milan have taken note of the information and are currently making their reflections. It remains to be seen if they will move forward, given that only a dry loan is possible.
