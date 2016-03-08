Exclusive: AC Milan reject €20m offer for Suso; Sevilla negotiations continue
27 January at 15:45Suso has already packed his bags and wants to leave for Sevilla as soon as possible. There is no doubt in this respect, the winger has decided with his family to return to Spain, having failed to live up to expectations so far this season.
Meanwhile, the negotiations between AC Milan and Sevilla continue. The latter are working to sign the player on an 18-month loan with an option to buy, which would turn into an obligation if certain conditions are met during the loan spell.
Their sporting director, Monchi, is in constant contact with Boban to try and find an agreement that isn't obvious despite the player's wish. The Rossoneri want more certainties and are asking for a definitive sale, having opened to a loan with an obligation to buy, for one reason.
Suso's contract will expire in 2022 and a possible return in a year and a half would be an economic fiasco. The negotiations continue but Sevilla will also have to raise the stakes, because the first offer of €20m was considered low by the Rossoneri.
