Exclusive: AC Milan right-back to snub interest from Man United and Tottenham
11 March at 19:00AC Milan right-back Davide Calabria will reject offers from Manchester United or Tottenham in favor of a stay at the rossoneri.
Calabria has become an important figure for the San Siro side in recent seasons and is really liked by Gattuso. He has appeared in 21 Serie A games this season, scoring once and assisting once.
Calciomercato understand that there is interest from Man United and Tottenham for Calabria, but he will stay at Milan if offers for him come in the summer transfer window.
It is likely that both the Premier League giants make a move, but Calabria's stance is very unlikely to change. And both Leonardo and Paolo Maldini are convinced that the right-back will stay beyond the summer.
His new contract isn't considered a priority, as his current deal at the Milan based club expires in the summer of 2022.
