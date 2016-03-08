Exclusive: AC Milan's surprise deal with Juve that collapsed - the details

As reported by our correspondent Fabrizio Romano , had Franck Kessie left Milan, then they would have made an important offer to Juventus for Emre Can. The Bianconeri, of course, considered him sellable and would have accepted the idea.

However, the German midfielder remained just an idea because of his salary, earning €5m plus bonuses per year. As the Rossoneri are aiming to lower the wage bill, these figures were unapproachable and denied by owners Elliott. For Milan, it's a sign of what's to come.



Every signing will be carefully evaluated also on the salary side, as it will now be a decisive aspect for Ivan Gazidis and co.

