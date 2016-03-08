Exclusive: AC Milan to stick with Gattuso only till the end of the season- the details
29 April at 12:35Serie A giants AC Milan are set to keep Rino Gattuso at the helm of affairs till the end of the season, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Gattuso's position as the rossoneri boss has come into question recently and it reached it peak after yesterday's 2-0 loss to Torino. Milan are now fifth in the league and could drop to sixth if Atalanta beat Udinese later today.
We understand that Milan are set to stick with Gattuso till the end of the season even if Milan lose all of the games that they have left.
The decision has been made after Leonardo, Paolo Maldini and Ivan Gazidis held talks about the Italian's future today at the end of which they decided that Milan will stick with Gattuso for the final four games of the campaign.
Federico Giunti, manager of the Primavera, is not considered the right profile to help the side challenge for the Champions League spots- something which is still hanging in the balance.
Even if Milan reach Champions League, Gattuso will leave the club in the summer. His future is defined.
Go to comments