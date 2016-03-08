Exclusive: AC Milan want Bonifazi, Roma and Atalanta also in the chase
11 June at 18:45Serie A giants AC Milan are very much interested in signing Torino centre-back Kevin Bonifazi.
The 23-year-old spent the previous season in the Serie A on loan at SPAL, where he impressed a lot at centre-back. He appeared in a total of 27 games in the league, scoring twice too.
Our AC Milan correspondent Daniele Longo understands that Milan are interested in bringing Bonifazi to the San Siro and while no contact or offer has been made for a possible deal, the rossoneri are waiting on SPAL to see whether they sign the player permanently or not.
Torino too want the most out of a possible want and know that selling Bonifazi to a bigger club will be more profitable for them than selling him to SPAL, who had the option of buying the player permanently for a fee of 10 million euros. SPAL have made it clear that they want to sign the player for that fee.
Roma and Atalanta also want the defender, but the defender is currently focused on representing the Italian Under-21s side for the upcoming UEFA Euro Under-21s tournament.
