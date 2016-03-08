Exclusive: AC Milan warned, new clause activated in Saint-Maximin contract
04 March at 10:55Allan Saint-Maximin is a long-time target of AC Milan. The Rossoneri tried to sign him in the January transfer window but failed to reach an agreement with Nice. Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal that a new clause has been activated in the contracted of the talented winger whose contract was due to expire in 2020.
Thanks to a clause included in the contract of the French starlet, however, has allowed the club to automatically extend the length of his contract until 2022. A detail that doesn't change AC Milan's chances to sign the player in the summer.
Nice have slapped a € 35 million price-tag on the player and their asking price for the 21-year-old has not changed yet. There are, however, several top European clubs interested in welcoming his services. Saint-Maximin has been scouted by many top teams and AC Milan will face a tough challenge to sign the player at the end of the season.
