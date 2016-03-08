Exclusive: AC Milan will only sign Piatek on a permanent deal this month, no loan
19 January at 09:50Serie A side Genoa have rejected the possibility of sending Krzysztof Piatek to AC Milan on an initial loan deal, Calciomercato understand.
The rossoneri are very close to striking an agreement to the Polish striker and meetings between the parties were held yesterday and the deal is close to completion.
Our transfers correspondent Fabrizio Romano exclusively understands that Milan wanted to sign Piatek on an initial loan deal this month, but Genoa have built a high wall to reject any such offers.
They want to sell the player outright and get the cash this month. The price has been set at 35 million euros- a fee that the rossoneri are willing to pay too.
But apart from the 35 million euros, Milan are looking to insert a player or two in the deal, with Alen Halilovic likely to be one of them. They are also looking at the possibility of sending Andrea Bertolacci to Genoa as part of the deal.
The Polish striker is expected to sign a 5 year contract worth 2 million euros a season. The deal is likely to go through by Tuesday.
