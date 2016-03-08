Exclusive: AC Milan willing to swap Suso; Roma's position on Under
16 January at 10:40The crisis has long been established. Something broke between Suso and AC Milan. What remains is a complex situation: the Rossoneri directors have decided to evaluate potential exchanges for Suso as well, thus hoping to find an interesting solution already in January.
As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, Roma are very fond of Suso as their sporting directors, Gianluca Petrachi, has followed the Spaniard for quite some time. Therefore, the Giallorossi remains open, also because Milan are open to a swap deal.
One of the Rossoneri's ideas is to include Cengiz Under in the deal. However, at least for now, Roma are resisting the option, as they don't want to part ways with the Turkish international despite Milan's maximum availability to include Suso in the deal.
Suso, meanwhile, is waiting. He doesn't want to rule any options out and he knows about Roma's interest. Milan are also waiting for a signal from the Olimpico side, having now opened to potential swap deals for the player.
