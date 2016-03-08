Exclusive: After Correa, his entourage eyes new deal with AC Milan
22 October at 09:30
Angel Correa wanted a move to AC Milan in the summer. He tried to make it happen while at the same time respecting the position of Atletico Madrid, who brought him to the big stage. He ended up staying though a departure was on his mind, fascinated by the idea of playing in Italy.
As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, the striker's entourage tried to force the operation which was blocked for a good two months, with negotiations going nowhere. The Argentine still thinks about the move but given the Rossoneri's situation, it remains just a thought.
On the other hand, his entourage is also in charge of Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul, who recently renewed his contract with the Friuli side, though it doesn't lock him down. In fact, the player has been proposed to Milan, although the Rossoneri didn't seem to keen on the deal.
They consider themselves complete in that role between Calhanoglu, Paquetà and other elements with those characteristics. However, next summer everything can happen because De Paul wants a different experience, while Milan continue to follow him.
Fabrizio Romano
