Exclusive: Agent of Juventus star holds talks with Paratici in Milan
31 July at 10:15The agent of Juventus star Miralem Pjanic- Fali Ramadani recently met Juventus in Milan to discuss about the player's future.
It has previously been reported that while Pjanic wants to stay at Juventus, Ramadani is pushing the player towards the Old Lady exit door. Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in the player.
Calciomercato understand that Ramadani and some of his other partners met Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici at a hotel in Milan yesterday to hold talks about Pjanic's future.
It is said that the player is intent on staying at Juventus, but wants the club to hand him a new contract which will increase his salary to about 7 million euros a season.
It is known to the parties that Chelsea and Manchester City could offer a figure higher than what the Bosnian is currently earning and Juventus are already preparing a new offer for the midfielder.
And while Juventus could be willing to part ways with the player, they want a three-figure fee to let Pjanic go.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
