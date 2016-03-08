Exclusive, Agent: 'several big clubs' follow Man City and PSG target Brozovic
14 June at 18:45Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic is a wanted man and the 25-year-old's agent has today confirmed the interest of big clubs, as well as dropping hints about the Croatian midfielder's future.
Speaking exclusively to CalcioMercato.com, Miroslav Bicanic, Brozovic's agent, revealed that Brozovic was "very close" to moving to Sevilla in January but "there was too little time for Inter to find a substitute."
When asked about interested from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, Bicanic confirmed that "several big clubs follow Marcelo" but stressed that "[he] cannot name them."
Finally, when asked if Brozovic wanted to remain at Inter Milan, his agent said that Brozovic "likes Milan and is preparing to play in the Champions League" but also noted that "whether or not he will remain is dependent on Inter and the market."
Brozovic scored four and assisted nine from a number of midfield positions in the 17/18 season, demonstrating his versatility and value.
