Exclusive: Agnelli calls Zanetti for Icardi; Juve-Inter negotiations started?

As learned by Calciomercato.com , Inter's director Javier Zanetti has received a phone call from Juventus' CEO, Andrea Agnelli. The whole thing happened while Zanetti was at a restaurant in Milan, and even though the subject of the conversation remains a secret, Icardi was reportedly the man in question.

Icardi had the captain's armband taken away from him this week, which hasn't gone down well with the Argentinian. In addition to this, an agreement regarding a contract extension is yet to be found, which is why Inter might feel forced to let him go this summer. In any case, the relationship with the fans has broken down, maybe for good.

