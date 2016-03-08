Exclusive: Ancelotti convinces ADL to sign James Rodriguez, the details
10 June at 09:30Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly convinced the club Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis to sign Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez, sources have told Calciomercato.com.
Ancelotti, who has managed Los Blancos in the past, is a big fan and admirer of the Colombia international and wants to reunite with him in Naples.
Rodriguez too had his best time of the career ever since moving to Spain under the former AC Milan manager and is reportedly open for a move to Italy.
In the latest development, De Laurentiis has been convinced by the Ancelotti and is now ready to invest in the midfielder.
Rodriguez, who spent last two seasons on loan in Germany with Bayern Munich, will likely going to cost Napoli a fee in the region of €40-50 million with an addition of €6.5 million in annual salary.
In the previous campaign, the 27-year-old has represented Bayern in 13 league matches, where he has scored seven goals and provided three assists.
