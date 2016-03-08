Exclusive: Andre Silva can return to AC Milan, Barcelona and Wolves interested
25 March at 12:25Andre Silva can return to AC Milan at the end of the season as Sevilla are only interested in signing the Portuguese star for a fee below € 43 million. The Serie A giants are ready to welcome the player back at the club but his stay at the San Siro is not going to be long term.
Andre Silva had an excellent start to the season in Spain but he only has 11 goals in 39 appearances with the La Liga side so far this season.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that there are four clubs interested in signing the 23-year-old. Monaco and Valencia (two clubs close to the player's agent Jorge Mendes) have shown interest in the talented striker and the same goes for Wolverhampton (another club close to Mendes). Barcelona are also considering a summer bid for the former Porto striker who can leave AC Milan for a fee close to € 35 million.
