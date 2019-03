Exclusive: Andre Silva can return to AC Milan, Barcelona and Wolves interested

Andre Silvaas Sevilla are only interested in signing the Portuguese star for a fee below € 43 million. The Serie A giants are ready to welcome the player back at the club but his stay at the San Siro is not going to be long term.Andre Silva had an excellent start to the season in Spain but he only has 11 goals in 39 appearances with the La Liga side so far this season. Calciomercato.com Sources have told thatMonaco and Valencia (two clubs close to the player's agent Jorge Mendes) have shown interest in the talented striker and the same goes for Wolverhampton (another club close to Mendes). Barcelona are also considering a summer bid for the former Porto striker who can leave AC Milan for a fee close to € 35 million.