Exclusive: Arsenal and City on alert as Bayern prepare €60m bid for Roma star
05 October at 15:55Calciomercato exclusively understand that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are prepared to make a huge offer for Roma starlet Cengiz Under next summer.
Under joined Roma from Turkish side Basaksehir for a fee of 13 million euros and has become a highly coveted youngster in Europe since then. This season, Under has appeared seven times in all competitions for Roma, scoring twice.
Our Roma correspondent Francesco Balzani exclusively understands that Bayern Munich really like Under and are prepared to make an offer of around 60 million euros next summer for the Turkish starlet, who could be considering his options too very soon.
The Bavarians have been following Under's progress over the last few months and feel he is perfect for them to replace Arjen Robben and with Under currently earning only 800k euros a week at the giallorossi, a move could be possible soon.
Arsenal and Manchester City have also been linked and are interested in the player, but Roma have pegged back all enquiries by them for Under, who is likely to consider offers next summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
By Francesco Balzani . Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments