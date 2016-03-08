Exclusive: Arsenal firmly after Roma starlet, no offer made yet
04 March at 14:10Calciomercato exclusively understand that Premier League giants Arsenal are firmly after Roma's Cengiz Under and have already scouted him multiple times in the past.
Under has become one of the Serie A's best young stars, since having joined the giallorossi from Basaksehir for a fee of 13.4 million euros.
Our transfers' expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Arsenal are very interested in signing the young Turk and even tried to make a move happen in January, after having sent a scout to watch him in one of the games.
In March too, Arsenal are ready to send scouts in Italy to watch Under play as he returns to full fitness.
The Gunners are yet to make a formal offer but their interest was slightly off during the ongoing injury, but it has now returned and they are well and truly in the running.
Roma know that the player is in great demand and they will be intent on selling him if offers above the fee of 30 million euros come their way.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
